Enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 12, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 231 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion. The adversary is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. At the same time, he is trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering defense equipment in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of warfare, strikes critical infrastructure and residential areas. During the day, the occupiers launched 3 rocket and 4 air strikes, fired up to 10 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. Objects and peaceful citizens of more than 10 settlements were hit by the enemy. Among them are Mali Shcherbaky, Ochakiv, Nikopol and Myrne. Infrastructural facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv Oblasts were affected. For strikes, the enemy used cruise, aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles. In addition, the occupiers continue to use Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles. Ten of them were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. A comprehensive inspection of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus with training and combat tasks is underway. The threat of missile and airstrikes, as well as the use of the "Shahed-136" UAV from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, remains. The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hai of Chernihiv region and Myropillia, Stukalyvka, Seredyna Buda, Rozhkovichi and Pavlivka of Sumy region. The enemy also used strike UAVs;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Strelecha and Udy. The UAV was used to adjust artillery fire;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Serebrianka, Spirne, Terny and Torske. The enemy mines bridge crossings;

in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Mayorsk, New York and Zalizne settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Mariinka, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva and Tonenke settlements.

the enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. More than 20 settlements were affected by fire. Among them are Novosilka, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Vremivka, Malynivka, Neskuchne, Orihiv, Charivne and Olhivske.

in the South Bug direction, the areas of more than 40 settlements along the entire line of contact were shelled. The enemy is trying to compensate for significant losses at the expense of new batches of mobilized citizens of the Russian Federation who have undergone accelerated training.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Novosadove, Bakhmutske, Ivanhrad, Bakhmut, Soledar, Spirne, Mayorsk and Krasnohorivka.

Up to 500 mobilized servicemen from the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 49th Combined Arms Army were deployed to the combat zone to replenish the enemy's losses in the temporarily captured territories. Characteristic signs of the so-called "young replenishment": protective equipment, Soviet-style helmets and AK-12 assault rifles, which have a very negative experience of use.

Training for 200 demobilized servicemen is ongoing at the base of the 3rd Guards Special Forces Brigade. In the brigade itself, after participating in the war against Ukraine, every second person wrote reports for dismissal or early termination of the contract.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 27 strikes. Damage to more than 20 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 6 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, has been confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down 10 UAVs and 4 enemy helicopters. Missile troops and artillery hit 3 control points, 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and 4 ammunition depots. In addition, air defense and electronic defense positions and other military targets also fell into the zone of fire damage.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.