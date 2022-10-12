From October 25, Czech Republic prohibits entry of Russians with tourist and student visas

The government of the Czech Republic on Wednesday decided to increase visa restrictions for Russian citizens.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

"While in Ukraine, Russian rockets fall on children's playgrounds and people who are just going to work, up to 200 citizens of the Russian Federation arrive in the Czech Republic through the international airport every day," said the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, Jan Lipavsky.

"That is why we agreed that those Russian citizens who enter the Czech territory through the external Schengen border - in particular our international airport - for the purpose of tourism, sports or culture, will now be denied entry," he added.

He clarified that this decision will enter into force on October 25 and will apply to Russian travelers with a valid Schengen visa issued by any EU member state.

Thus, the Czech Republic joined the Baltic countries, Poland and Finland, which closed their borders to Russian tourists in previous weeks.

At the same time, the Czech government allowed students from Ukraine to enter Czech universities, even if they received temporary protection in another EU country, and allowed Belarusian students to come to the Czech territory.

"We want to provide high-quality European education to those who are persecuted for political reasons and to those who are determined to change the current undemocratic conditions in their country," added the head of Czech diplomacy.