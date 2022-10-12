Shmyhal discussed with G7 ambassadors damage to energy infrastructure after massive Russian shelling

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, discussed with the ambassadors of the G7 countries the destruction of the energy infrastructure as a result of shelling by Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Shmyhal wrote this in Twitter.

"At a meeting with G7 ambassadors he spoke about Russia's war crimes and the destruction of energy infrastructure. We must confront this together! Thanked for the strong statement of the G7 leaders in support of Ukraine", - he said.

Also, according to the Prime Minister, the sides discussed demining, the resumption of Ukraine and further assistance to Ukrainians.

