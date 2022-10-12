ENG
In war against Ukraine, Russia spent significant part of its high-precision guided munitions - Reuters

Russia used up a significant amount of its precision munitions during the invasion of Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Reuters, this was stated by a high-ranking NATO official.

According to him, Russian industry cannot produce all types of ammunition and weapon systems due to Western sanctions.

The official also said that he did not know how long it would take for Russia to mobilize 300,000 military personnel within the limits of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation.

"This may last several months," the NATO representative added.

