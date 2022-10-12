Ukraine will get new air defense systems as fast as they can be delivered - Austin
The Contact Group on Ukraine, which met today on the margins of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers, is ready to deliver air defense systems to Ukraine as quickly as the physical capabilities to deliver them allow.
US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin stated this today in Brussels during a press conference following the results of the Contact Group meeting, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
