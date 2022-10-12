NATO prepares for "physical response" in case of Russian nuclear strike - Reuters

A Russian nuclear strike would change the course of a full-scale war against Ukraine and would likely trigger a "physical response" from Kyiv’s allies and - potentially - the North Atlantic Alliance.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth" this statement was made by a high-ranking NATO official on condition of anonymity, writes Reuters.

According to him, any use of nuclear weapons by Russia would have "unprecedented consequences" for it and "will most likely cause a physical response from many allies and potentially NATO itself".

The Alliance spokesman added that with its nuclear threats, Russia is primarily trying to prevent NATO and other states from directly engaging in war in Ukraine.

This is probably the first statement by the Alliance that confirms the possibility of an armed intervention by the West in case Russia uses nuclear weapons.

