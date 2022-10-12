Lithuania will supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, 120-mm mortars, armored vehicles, thermal imagers and drones

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anuauskas says that Vilnius intends to supply the Ukrainian army with winter uniforms and equipment, 120 mm mortars on the M113 platform, armored vehicles, thermal imagers and UAVs.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Lithuania continues and will continue to support Ukraine. We will provide the Ukrainian army not only with winter clothing and winter gear, we will provide 120 mm mortars on the M113 platform, armored vehicles, thermal imaging cameras, drones, etc.,"

wrote Anušauskas in Facebook after the Ramstein meeting in Brussels.

He specified that when the specified batch of military aid will be sent, the total amount of Lithuanian support for Ukraine will increase to 230 million euros. "In order to develop and restore our capabilities, we have concluded new contracts for the supply of weapons," the Minister noted.

Anušauskas also emphasized that the participants of the meeting agreed on accelerated deliveries of new SAMs, new M270 (tracked HIMARS), additional ammunition and much more to Ukraine, which "will not be in open reports.

"The U.S. is trying to get the West to jointly develop a comprehensive air defense system for Ukraine," the head of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry concluded.