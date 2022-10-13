Zelensky thanked UN General Assembly for condemning pseudo-referendums in occupied territory

The world has confirmed that Russia’s attempt to annex the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine is worthless and will never be recognized by free nations.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about it on Тwitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I thank all 143 states that supported the historic resolution of the UN General Assembly "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: protection of the principles of the UN Charter", - noted the President.

