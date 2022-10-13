ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Occupiers carried out massive shelling of Mykolaiv, five-story residential building was destroyed, - Senkevych

At night, the Russians carried out a massive shelling of Mykolaiv - a five-story building was destroyed by the blow.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"After the first night, Mykolaiv was massively shelled. A five-story residential building was hit. The two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest were under the rubble.

Rescuers are working on the spot," the report said.

