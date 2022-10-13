Occupiers carried out massive shelling of Mykolaiv, five-story residential building was destroyed, - Senkevych

At night, the Russians carried out a massive shelling of Mykolaiv - a five-story building was destroyed by the blow.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"After the first night, Mykolaiv was massively shelled. A five-story residential building was hit. The two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest were under the rubble.

Rescuers are working on the spot," the report said.

After the first night, Mykolaiv was massively shelled. There is a hit in a five-story residential building. The two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest - under rubble. Rescuers are working on the spot.

See more: As result of today’s strikes on Mykolaiv, five people were injured, including mother with three-month-old baby, - Senkevych. PHOTOS