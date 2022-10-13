Britain will give Ukraine missiles for NASAMS, drones and 18 more howitzers, - Wallace

Britain announced the transfer of AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine for NASAMS air defense systems.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was announced by the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace.

"Russia's latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas of Ukraine require further support for those who seek to defend their country. Therefore, today I authorized the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine," the message reads.

Britain said the advanced AMRAAM missiles, to be delivered in the coming weeks, could be used alongside the NASAMS air defense system promised by the United States.

London will also provide hundreds of additional anti-aircraft missiles of other types, drones, and 18 more howitzers.

