During day, Air Force shot down 19 kamikaze drones and 5 attack helicopters of occupiers. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day of October 12, Ukrainian aviation destroyed five Ka-52 attack helicopters and 19 kamikaze drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook of the Air Force of Ukraine.

Thus, during the day of October 12, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five Ka-52 attack helicopters, 17 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones, and two "Zala Lancets".

Fighter, bomber, and assault aircraft of the Air Force continue to support the offensive actions of our units in various directions, striking enemy air defense assets, platoon and company strongholds, logistics, field warehouses of fuel and lubricants and ammunition, manpower and accumulation of military equipment of the occupying forces.

