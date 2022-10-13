AFU repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of settlements of Bakhmutske, Ozarianivka, Ivanhrad, Bakhmut, and Mariinka, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Ozarianivka, Ivanhrad, Bakhmut, and Mariinka.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on October 9 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and thirty-second day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on trying to disrupt the counteroffensive actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time is trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of positions and defense lines in separate directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it strikes critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have launched 3 rocket and 21 air strikes, launched 104 attacks from multiple rocket systems.

Objects and civilians in more than 40 settlements were hit by the enemy. The enemy struck, in particular, in the districts of Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Chernyakhov, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Pavlivka, Myrne, and Davydiv Brod.

For this, he used winged, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles of Iranian production.

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 36 occupiers, 4 helicopters, and 5 warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Stukalivka, and Pavlivka settlements;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Buhruvatka, Hrianikyvka, Dvorichna, Nova Vovcha, Strilecha, Udy, and Chervona Zoria;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, along the entire line of contact. In particular, near Bilohorivka, Zarichne, Novoehorivka, Serebrianka, Spirne, Terny, Torsky, and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Zelenopillia, Soledar, Mayorsk, New York, and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske districts.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements. Among them are Bohoyavlenka, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Mykilske, Novopil, Novosilka and Poltavka.

Areas of more than 20 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Buh direction.

Read more: AFU secured success in liberating five settlements in Kherson region, - OC "South"

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Ozarianivka, Ivanhrad, Bakhmut, and Mariinka.

In some areas of hostilities, in particular, in the Donetsk region, enemy units began to receive orders from the top management to temporarily stop offensive operations. The main reason is the extremely low morale and psychological condition of the recruits, numerous facts of desertion from among the mobilized, and non-fulfillment of combat orders.

According to available information, in the area of the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhia region, our units hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy along with personnel. The injured occupiers were transported to a local hospital. In the Kherson region, as a result of point fire damage in the Tokarivka area, the losses of the enemy amounted to 150 people killed.

It is also known that the repair base of the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Kalanchak accepts up to thirty units of damaged armored vehicles that are suitable for repair every day.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 32 strikes during the past 24 hours. More than 25 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 7 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, have been damaged. In addition, our air defense units shot down 4 enemy helicopters and 26 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit 6 control points, 7 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, and 4 ammunition warehouses. Enemy artillery positions, EW, and other military targets also fell into the fire damage zone.