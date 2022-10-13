In some directions, enemy units began to receive orders to stop offensive, - General Staff

In some areas of hostilities, in particular in the Donetsk region, the Russians began to receive orders for a temporary cessation of offensive operations.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In certain areas of hostilities, in particular in the Donetsk region, enemy units began to receive orders from the top management to temporarily stop offensive operations. The main reason is the extremely low morale and psychological state of recruitment, numerous facts of desertion from among the mobilized and non-fulfillment of combat orders," the message reads.

