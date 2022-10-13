Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 63,800 people, 268 planes, 240 helicopters, 2,511 tanks, 1,556 artillery systems, 5,167 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 13, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 63,800.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported, Censor.NET informs.

They noted there that they had corrected the information about the enemy's losses for the previous day. Now the information is published according to the usual algorithm - new enemy losses are added to the adjusted data.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 13/10 are approximately:

personnel - about 63,800 (+420) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2511 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5167 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 1556 (+17) units,

MLRS - 357 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 183 (+1) units,

aircraft - 268 (+0) units,

helicopters - 240 (+6) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1182 (+33),

cruise missiles - 316 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3935 (+9) units,

special equipment - 140 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Kryvy Rih directions," the General Staff said.

