Zelensky responded to petition on canceling visa-free travel with Belarus: He instructed Cabinet of Ministers to consider issue

The petition to cancel the visa-free regime with Belarus received more than 25,000 votes. President Volodymyr Zelensky has already responded to this initiative.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the President's Office.

"I am monitoring measures aimed at strengthening the regime of control over the crossing of the border with Ukraine by citizens of Belarus.

The border of Ukraine with Belarus is closed for entry to citizens of Belarus and other foreigners in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated February 26, 2022 No. 188-r "On the temporary closure of some checkpoints across the state border and checkpoints".

Thus, all checkpoints on the border with Belarus are closed, except for one in Volyn, which operates in a limited mode, where registration of Ukrainian citizens returning to the territory of our country is carried out. Currently, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has been asked to consider the issue raised in the electronic petition in accordance with its competence, as well as to continue the relevant work taking into account the development of the situation, the implementation of measures to protect the national interests of our state and its citizens," the head of state responded to the petition.

Read more: Belarus conducts inspection of Armed Forces