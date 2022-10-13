ENG
We expect that counteroffensive of AFU will continue throughout winter, - head of Pentagon, Austin

Winter is always a challenge during hostilities, but Ukraine’s allies are ready to do everything possible so that the AFU can effectively defend the territory.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"I expect Ukraine to continue to do everything it can throughout the winter to regain its territory and be effective on the battlefield. And we're going to do everything we can to make sure they have everything they need to be effective," Austin said.

The head of the Pentagon said that very recently the world saw the effectiveness of the Armed Forces during the offensive in the east and south of Ukraine, where the Russians lost "quite a lot" of the occupied territory.

"Thus, we can expect this type of activity to continue throughout the winter," he concluded.

