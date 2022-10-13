239 Ukrainian children are considered missing, 8,140 children have been deported, - Prosecutor General’s Office
In Ukraine, as of October 13, 239 children are considered missing, 8,140 children are considered deported. Such data from the "Children of War" platform
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.
"Data on affected children as of October 13, 2022: 239 – missing, 8,140 – deported, 6,578 – found," the message specifies.
It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily captured and liberated territories.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password