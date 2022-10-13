Ukraine has so far given up on fan power outages

"Ukrenergo" is currently refusing to introduce emergency blackout schedules in Ukraine due to the stabilization of electricity supply.

This was reported by the chairman of the board of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday evening, dispatch restrictions were not applied in Kyiv, the region, and the entire central region, from 7:55 p.m. restrictions, were lifted in the northeastern regions of our country. There are no plans to introduce emergency shutdown schedules either in the morning or in the evening," he wrote.

Kudrytsky noted that this became possible thanks to the work of "Ukrenergo" specialists and the fact that Ukrainians consumed electricity sparingly.

"Together we withstood probably the largest missile attack on energy infrastructure in history," he added.

Kudrytsky reminded that Ukrainians should be ready for new enemy attacks.

He also noted that "Ukrenergo" still recommends reducing consumption during periods of peak load in the energy system: in the morning from 08:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and in the evening from 05:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

"Rocket attacks push us to develop a habit of responsible consumption of electricity and gas. Therefore, as before, we recommend, if possible, to transfer the use of powerful electrical appliances to the night hours, when the level of consumption in the energy system is the lowest. This will help us stabilize the energy system and safely pass the heating season this winter," he said.