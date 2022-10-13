If Russian Federation strikes Ukraine with nuclear weapons, EU will definitely respond, - Borrell

The European Union will definitely respond if Russia dares to launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said this during his participation in the European Diplomatic Academy, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"A nuclear attack on Ukraine will provoke a response from the EU, the USA, and NATO. It will not be nuclear, but its power from a military point of view will be great," Borrell stressed.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country would not use nuclear weapons in the event of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine.

