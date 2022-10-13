52% of Ukrainians believe that UOC-MP acts in interests of aggressor country - survey

52% of surveyed citizens agree that the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) rather contribute to Russian aggression. Only 11% of those who believe that the UOC MP, on the contrary, contributes to the defense of Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the survey results of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Center, Censor.NET informs.

"For the majority of citizens, regardless of their age, macro-region of residence, level of education or financial situation, the UOC-MP is more of a threat to the country's sovereignty than the other way around," the statement said.

However, among the inhabitants of the southern and eastern regions, a significant proportion hesitates whether it is really worth evaluating the church from the standpoint of its role in the war. 60% of citizens living in the southern regions and 57% of those living in the eastern regions did not agree with the fact that the UOC MP contributes to or harms the defense of the state. 49% of Russian-speaking respondents have a similar position.

Read more: 239 Ukrainian children are considered missing, 8,140 children have been deported, - Prosecutor General’s Office