Putin will use nuclear weapons only when he knows well that there will be no consequences for him - Zelensky

Now Europe’s task is to show the Russian dictator Putin that he is in isolation.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with ZDF.

According to him, the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons still remains, but Europe should not allow itself to be blackmailed.

"You can't show weakness towards the Russian leadership...Putin will use nuclear weapons only if he knows very well that there will be no consequences after using them," the president said.

"Why did he fire 100 times (missiles and UAVs the day before in Ukraine. - Ed.)? Because the consequences have not yet harmed him... He has no success on the battlefield. He must justify himself (to his people. - Ed.)", - continued Zelensky, explaining the reason why the Russian Federation made so many strikes.

Now, the president of Ukraine noted, the task of all of Europe is to show Putin that no one will talk to him and that he will remain in isolation.

"Then the Russian society would understand that they elected a person as president who threatens all nuclear weapons," he said.