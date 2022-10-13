Russia can strike Ukrainian GTS and demand launch of Nord Stream 2, - Zelensky

Russia may strike at the Ukrainian gas transportation system and demand that Europe launch Nord Stream 2.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with ZDF, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"They will attack the GTS of Ukraine. In order not to blame them, they will commit a terrorist attack on their territory. They don't care what to blow up. They will blame us in order to hit our GTS," the head of state explained.

"He (Putin. - Ed.) will tell Europe that there is no possibility (to supply gas. - Ed.), we need to launch Nord Stream 2, otherwise Europe will be left without gas through Ukraine," the president added.

According to Zelensky, "now we need a position, if Russia continues to undermine Europe's energy system, we will not launch Nord Stream 2 and we will not lift sanctions."

