Ukraine has only 10% of its need for air defense systems, - Zelensky

Ukraine has only 10% of its need for air defense systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a speech at the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"We have our own anti-aircraft defense. It is not enough. We are fighting a territorially large country with a large amount of equipment and missiles," the president said.

He recalled that Russia had struck 130 cruise missiles over the course of two days, and had also used dozens of kamikaze drones. "We want to be able to close the sky," he emphasized.

Zelensky also reminded that Germany delivered the first air defense system IRIS-T, the USA confirmed the support of NASAMS systems.

"We really want this support to be many times greater. We expect strong steps from France and Italy as well... And there is nothing to add here. We have 10% of what we need, to be honest," Zelensky said.

