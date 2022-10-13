Important change in situation in our favor - several African countries supported Ukraine in UN, - Kuleba

During the vote for the resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: protection of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations", several African countries, which previously abstained or did not participate in the vote, supported Ukraine for the first time.

this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

"Now the main focus is on the 4 countries that voted yesterday in the UN General Assembly with Russia, but let's take a closer look at the 143 countries that voted for Ukraine. An important change in the situation in our favor is several African countries that previously abstained during the voting or did not participate in them, now voted "For", - the message says.

According to Kuleba, President Zelenskyy spoke with the leaders of these countries, Dmytro Kuleba himself met with their ministers, and they were also part of the first in the history of Ukrainian diplomacy of the foreign minister's tour of African countries.

"This result proves: it is necessary to talk with Africans, Asians, Latin Americans, convey the truth, convince. The historic resolution of the UN General Assembly demonstrated that Ukraine was supported not only by our Euro-Atlantic allies, but also by more countries of the Global South. And today we are grateful to each of them for their principled stance in defense of international law and the principle of territorial integrity. It was a successful offensive operation on the diplomatic front to free the world from Russian destructive influence.

Basically, the whole world told Putin yesterday:

- Russian "referendums" and annexation attempts are worthless;

- Russia should immediately and unconditionally cancel all these illegal decisions;

- Russia must immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized.