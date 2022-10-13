ENG
Ukraine conducted another exchange of prisoners: 20 soldiers returned home. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, October 13, another exchange of prisoners was held. As a result, it was possible to free 20 defenders of Ukraine, among them those who were held in Olenivka.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET informs.

"These are 20 stories of Ukrainian heroes, 14 - soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 4 soldiers of the Red Army, one national guard and a member of the Navy. There are people who were held by the Russians in Olenivka, in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," Yermak said.

Those freed from captivity are already undergoing a medical examination.

