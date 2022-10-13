EU will increase military aid to Ukraine to 3 billion euros, - Borrell

The European Union will increase direct military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to an amount exceeding 3 billion euros.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated this on October 13 in Brussels, before participating in the meeting of NATO defense ministers, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I will inform the NATO member states that we intend to approve, hopefully next Monday in Luxembourg, a new tranche of our military support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This amount will reach more than 3 billion euros at the expense of the resources of the European Peace Fund. I will also inform them about establishment of a military training mission to support the Ukrainian army," Borrell said.

He emphasized that while Russia continues its provocative actions to escalate this war, the EU remains firm in continuing to provide assistance to Ukraine for as long as necessary and in the amounts that will be necessary.

"At a time when Putin is escalating, we must remain resolute in providing as much support to Ukraine as necessary and for as long as necessary. We will continue to provide military support to stop any Russian attacks, whatever - what actions to take to escalate the war. We want to find a diplomatic solution to this war as soon as possible, but we will respond by increasing military aid to Ukraine to prevent any escalation by Russia," Borrell stressed.

