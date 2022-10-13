Russian army will be destroyed in response to nuclear attack against Ukraine, - Borrell

Putin is probably not bluffing when he talks about his nuclear threats against Ukraine, but neither is the west bluffing when he says that the Russian military will be annihilated by non-nuclear means in the event of any Russian nuclear attack against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated this.

"Now there is a nuclear threat, and Putin says he's not bluffing. Well, he can't afford to bluff. And it should be clear that the people who support Ukraine, the European Union and its member states, the United States and NATO - they are also not bluffing. Any attack against Ukraine will find its response, not a nuclear response, but such a powerful one that, from a military point of view, the Russian army will be annihilated (destroyed. - Ed.), and Putin will not need to bluff", - he said.

Borrell noted that the world has come out of the Cold War era and post-era. This post-Cold War era ended with the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"We are certainly living the 'moment of creation' of a new world. Because this war is changing many things, it is certainly changing the European Union. This war will create another European Union, which will have different prospects... This is a serious moment in our history, and we have to demonstrate our unity, our strength and our determination. Total determination," the EU High Representative added.

