Primary needs of Armed Forces in winter uniforms are closed, - Ministry of Defense

The primary needs for the provision of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with items of winter physical support have already been quantitatively closed.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the department's website.

"Work is ongoing to fully meet all needs," the message reads.

In particular, from October 6 to 12, over 24,000 winter jackets and up to 17,000 pairs of shoes, of which almost 12,500 were winter, were delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, more than 27,000 winter hats, 35,000 insulated fleece jackets and 93,500 sets of demi-season and winter underwear were delivered.

The Ministry of Defense noted that among almost 20 items of winter equipment under special control are the supply of winter jackets, shoes, hats, thermal clothing, socks and fleeces. At the same time, regarding the supply of winter uniforms, "statistics change very quickly and mostly depend on logistics."

During the specified period, almost 13,000 body armor and 10,000 helmets were delivered for the needs of the Ukrainian army. Currently, a reserve of more than 180,000 body armor and tens of thousands of helmets has been formed for the Armed Forces.

"Within the execution of the contracts, the pace of supply will correspond to the real need, because already now almost all supplies are directed to the reserve. After registration, the authorized command of one of the branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine makes a decision on further distribution among the units. In general, a rhythmic process of supplying seasonal uniforms is established and means of protection," the message says.