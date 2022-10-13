ENG
If Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, it will change nature of conflict, - Stoltenberg

NATO’s nuclear deterrent is effective. The task is to pre-empt the use of nuclear weapons, to prevent war, and this was brought to Moscow.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"If Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, and Russia knows it... it will absolutely change the nature of the conflict," he said, without specifying what the Alliance's response would be.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO is not a party to the conflict, but supports Ukraine and will do so as long as necessary.

