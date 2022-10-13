During day of October 13, 13 places of accumulation of Russian equipment were hit. 6 air defense systems and 8 enemy drones were destroyed, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 13.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The message states: "The two hundred and thirty-second day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The aggressor continues to focus his efforts on attempts to implement his plans to enter the administrative border of Donetsk region, as well as to maintain the captured districts of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions. The enemy continues to resist, pulls up reserves, conducts mobilization.

The occupiers fire at the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carry out engineering equipment of the positions in certain directions and conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy continues to attack critical infrastructure and civilian objects of Ukraine. In particular, the objects and civilians of the settlements of Nalyvaikivka, Kyiv region, Mykolaiv and Nikopol were affected. For strikes, the enemy used cruise, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles of Iranian production.

In general, during the current day, the occupiers launched 1 missile and 15 airstrikes, and carried out 22 attacks from rocket launchers.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The threat of missile and air strikes from the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Atynske and Velyka Rybytsia settlements;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Hrianikyvka, Hatyshche and Strilecha settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Terny and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Zelenopillia, Soledar, Mayorsk, Ivanhrad and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and various caliber artillery, in Mariinka, Nevelsky, Pervomaisky and Zolota Nyva districts.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. The settlements of Stepnohirsk, Orihiv and Komyshuvakha were shelled.

In the South Bug direction, Nikopol was subjected to shelling from rocket salvo systems.

The Russian occupiers continue to take away Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories. So, since the beginning of October, according to available information, about 170 children have been taken out of the city of Kherson.

Representatives of the enemy's private military companies continue to recruit prisoners for war on the territory of our country. According to available information, on October 11-12, 385 prisoners were recruited in correctional colony No. 16 of the city of Salavat of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The enemy suffers daily losses. Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 19 strikes during the day. Damage to more than 13 places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 6 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down 8 unmanned aerial vehicles. Six of them are "Shahed -136".

Missile troops and artillery during the current day hit 2 control points, 3 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and 2 ammunition depots.

In addition, it was confirmed that on October 12 of this year, two enemy military facilities were damaged by fire in the Burchak settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region. The losses of the occupiers are being specified."