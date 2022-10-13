I call on world community to protect Black Sea grain corridor against background of new Russian blackmail - Kuleba

Russia is again threatening the "grain initiative" in the Black Sea, and the world must let Moscow know that it cannot put millions of people at risk.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"Russia is doing exactly what we warned about: restoring hunger games and threatening the Black Sea grain initiative. I want every African, Asian, Middle Eastern family to know: Ukraine is not making additional demands, we want the corridor to continue to work," he commented on Russia's threats to refuse to comply with the grain deal next month.

"It's time to protect the Black Sea grain corridor. I call on all states and organizations to make it clear to Moscow: the blackmail must stop, and Russia is not allowed to put millions of people at risk. My call is especially relevant to states that rely on grain exports from Ukraine," the minister added. .

