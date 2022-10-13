Accumulation of Russian troops in Belarus may cause threat of second attack on Kyiv, - Naiev

The joint regional group created and the increase in the number of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus can be used to attack Ukraine.

This was announced by the Commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, on the air of the telethon, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to АrmyInform.

"With the accumulation of forces and means of the armed forces of the Belarusian and Russian Federation will pose a threat of a repeat offensive in the northern operational zone, in particular, against the city of Kyiv. The level of these military threats is constantly measured by intelligence and partners. We are also responding to an increase in this threat, taking measures to ensure that our troops are in appropriate numbers and with higher capabilities. As of now, the situation is fully under control, and we are ready for an offensive from the Republic of Belarus as of today," Naiev said.

In addition, he noted that currently on the territory of Belarus there are servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces - about 1,000 people. There are also six Russian strike aircraft, four rocket launchers of tactical operational complex "Iskander" and 12 surface-to-air missile systems S-400.

"There are activities to prepare the airfield network and infrastructure for the deployment of Russian troops at this base on the territory of Belarus. Today another check on the readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus to act, train, and deploy to certain areas has been announced on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. That is another demonstration of their readiness and artificial increase in the degree of tension," said Naiev.

