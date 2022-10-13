Grateful to our Spanish colleague for decision to send four Hawk SAMs to Ukraine - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanks Spain, which will provide four Hawk surface-to-air missile systems to Kyiv as a result of a Ukrainian request to Ramstein 6.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Reznikov in Twitter.

"I am grateful to my Spanish colleague Margarita Robles for the decision to send four Hawk SAMs to Ukraine. This is a quick response to the Ukrainian request in Ramstein 6. Several more Hawks are on the way," he noted.

According to him, now air defense is a priority not only for Ukraine but also for the whole Europe.

The Ramstein 6 meeting was held on Wednesday, October 12, in Brussels, Belgium. The first item on the agenda of the meeting was the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the decision to supply four Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine on Thursday.

Read more: Ukraine will receive four HAWK launchers from Spain