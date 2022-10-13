Russians shelled Nikopol: about 40 residential buildings and several public institutions were damaged

The occupants shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region and neighboring communities several times in the past 24 hours. About forty private and apartment buildings, a hospital and a kindergarten were damaged as a result of the shelling in Nikopol.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Telegram of Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol RMA.

"Overnight the orcs shelled three communities of the district. Nearly forty private and apartment buildings, a hospital, a kindergarten, a children's entertainment center, a museum, a church, a store, a post office, a market, gas and electricity lines were damaged in Nikopol," the report says.

It is noted that a resident of Nikopol received shrapnel wounds. Now his condition is stable and he is in hospital.

Yevtushenko also reports that there was no significant destruction on the territory of the Marganets community. As a result of four incursions, the premises of the district council and administration also suffered significant damage. People were not injured.

In other areas of the district, 24 hours passed without emergencies.

The Chairman of the RMA appealed to residents of the coastal territories to spend the night in the storage room or use the rule of two walls.

