Russia has 25-28% of number of missiles left as of February 24 - Danilov

Russia has already spent 2/3 of the missiles it had at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Gordon.

Danilov was asked how many missiles Russia has left and if the time is near when it won't be able to use them.

"I can say that that time is already approaching. Our intelligence works flawlessly. We know with mathematical error the number of missiles left on the territory of the Russian Federation. We are talking about high-precision missiles, which are the most troublesome for us," answered the NSDC secretary.

Soviet-era missiles, such as the S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, Russia "still has some," but there are far fewer than there have been since the start of the invasion, Danilov said.

"The terrorist country, the aggressor country Russian Federation is getting weaker, weaker and weaker again every day. We are monitoring all these things. I have no right to give you the absolute numbers you want to hear from me. But if we take percentages, we are talking about 25-28% of the total number they had as of February 24," added the secretary of the NSDC.

Read more: Ukraine will initiate recognition of Russia as sponsor of terrorism at G7 - Danilov