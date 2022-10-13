ENG
Moscow mayor’s office official mobilized in late September liquidated in Ukraine

An official of the Moscow mayor’s office who was mobilized at the end of September and immediately sent to the front was killed in the war with Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Meduzа.

Alexei Martynov, 28, who was head of a department in the Moscow government, was mobilized on September 23 and died on October 10.

"As a young man I served in the Semyonovsky Regiment (that's where you have to march). Zero combat experience. Was sent to the front practically a few days later," the material says.

