Last day, 3 enemy control points, 5 manpower concentration areas and 2 ammunition warehouses were hit, - General Staff

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 25 strikes on enemy positions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, during the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 25 strikes. More than 19 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 6 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, were confirmed to have been damaged. In addition, our air defense units shot down 5 cruise missiles and 9 UAVs.

"Missile troops and artillery hit 3 control points, 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses during the day. The enemy's radio electronic warfare station also fell into the fire zone," the General Staff added.

