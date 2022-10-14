423 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 810 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of October 14, 2022, more than 1,233 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 423 children died and more than 810 were injured of various degrees of severity.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 407, Kharkiv region - 256, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 77, Chernihiv region - 68, Zaporizhia region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 57, Dnipropetrovsk region - 31.

On October 13, an 11-year-old boy died from injuries sustained during shelling by Russian troops in Mykolaiv.

On October 13, a 16-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Senkove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

It became known that on October 6, as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the village A 15-year-old boy was injured in a house in the Kupyan district of the Kharkiv region," the message reads.

As a result of the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,614 educational institutions were damaged. Of them, 313 were completely destroyed