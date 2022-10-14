Musk on termination of Starlink financing in Ukraine: We follow recommendations of Ambassador Melnyk

The billionaire founder of Space X, Elon Musk, commented on the situation with the termination of funding for the Starlink satellite network in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, he wrote about this in his Twitter account

Зазначимо, що минулого тижня колишній посол України в Німеччині Андрій Мельник написав Маску у Twitter відповідь на його пропозицію щодо імовірних перемовин із РФ.It should be noted that last week the former ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, wrote to Musk on Twitter response to his proposal regarding possible negotiations with the Russian Federation.

"The only result: now no Ukrainian will ever buy your damn Tesla. So good luck to you," the diplomat wrote.

На це Ілон Маск відреагував твітом: "Просто слідуємо його пораді".

Also remind, today Elon Musk's company SpaceX informed the Pentagon that it can no longer finance the operation of Starlink systems in Ukraine.

It is noted that the company will need to spend about 120 million dollars by the end of the year. Funding for 2023 is estimated at $400 million. SpaceX offers the Pentagon to take over the funding.

"We are unable to continue donating terminals to Ukraine or funding existing terminals for an indefinite period," the letter to the Pentagon says.

Elon Musk himself confirmed the termination of funding on Twitter.

"SpaceX isn't asking for past costs, but it also can't fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send a few thousand more terminals that use up to 100 times the data of a typical household. That's not smart," he wrote.

Musk also added that Starlink is still losing money and "it's insanely difficult for low-orbit communications satellites to avoid bankruptcy." According to Musk, this was the fate of every company that tried to do this before.