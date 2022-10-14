Russia has lost more than 2/3 of its high-precision missiles, - Reznikov
Currently, Russia has only a third of its missiles, which were in the arsenal of the Russian Federation before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
As Censor.NET informs, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on his Twitter.
"Demilitarization of Russia. By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against civilian objects in Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its ability to hit military objects," the minister said.
As noted, before the start of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation had 900 land-based Iskander missiles, 500 sea-based Kalibr missiles, and 444 air-based cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.
According to the information from the Ministry of Defense, there are now two-thirds fewer missiles in Russian reserves than there were before the start of a full-scale war. Currently, Russia has more than 600 missiles of various types, including:
- 124 missiles for "Iskanders";
- 272 "Calibers";
- 213 cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.
Also remind, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, 25-28% of high-precision missiles remained in the Russian Armed Forces from the number that was as of the day of the full-scale invasion of its troops into Ukraine, February 24.
