ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15137 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
2 160 33
war (19644) cruise missile (387) Russia (9590) Reznikov (338)

Russia has lost more than 2/3 of its high-precision missiles, - Reznikov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

резніков

Currently, Russia has only a third of its missiles, which were in the arsenal of the Russian Federation before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on his Twitter.

"Demilitarization of Russia. By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against civilian objects in Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its ability to hit military objects," the minister said.

As noted, before the start of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation had 900 land-based Iskander missiles, 500 sea-based Kalibr missiles, and 444 air-based cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.

Read more: Ukraine will receive latest NASAMS air defense systems this month, - Reznikov

According to the information from the Ministry of Defense, there are now two-thirds fewer missiles in Russian reserves than there were before the start of a full-scale war. Currently, Russia has more than 600 missiles of various types, including:

  • 124 missiles for "Iskanders";
  • 272 "Calibers";
  • 213 cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.

Russia has lost more than 2/3 of its high-precision missiles, - Reznikov 01

Also remind, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, 25-28% of high-precision missiles remained in the Russian Armed Forces from the number that was as of the day of the full-scale invasion of its troops into Ukraine, February 24.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 