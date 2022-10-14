In Mykolaiv, search operation under rubble of residential building hit by Russian rocket was completed: body of another deceased was found
Rescuers completed a search operation under the rubble of a residential building hit by a Russian rocket, the body of another person was found
Mayor Oleksandr Synkevych reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"Rescuers completed a search operation under the rubble of a residential building where a Russian rocket hit. At 2:30 p.m., they retrieved the body of the last victim. In total, the bodies of six victims were unblocked from under the rubble of the building.
Thus, as a result of the Russian attack on October 13, 8 residents of Mykolaiv have killed: seven residents of the building and one rescuer who died at the shuttle station while on duty.
4 high-rise buildings were damaged. In one of them, where the rocket hit, there are two emergency entrances," the message says.
