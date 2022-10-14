Kremlin knows that case of use of nuclear weapons, USA will receive tough response - General Hodges

The former commander of the US forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, believes that the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia in the war against Ukraine will only significantly complicate the situation in which the Russian Federation is and will lead to a strong reaction from the US.

"I am still confident that the Ukrainian forces will push the Russian army back across the line on February 23 by the end of this year. By the middle of next year, the Ukrainian army will control the Crimean peninsula," Hodges said, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

He further explained why he does not believe that Russia will ever use nuclear weapons. Hodges, in particular, noted that the use of tactical nuclear weapons would not give Russia any advantages on the battlefield, but would lead to a harsh response from the United States.

"The Kremlin realizes that if tactical weapons are used, the United States will have to respond. I don't know what the response will be, but I'm sure the Pentagon has already drawn up a list of options. I expect it to be a direct response commensurate with the scale of the initial attack." he said.

The American general also admitted that he overestimated the strength of the Russian army before the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"One of the reasons why I overestimated Russia's military potential before February 24 is that I failed to understand the extent of corruption in the Russian Ministry of Defense," he said.