Now there is no need for massive strikes on Ukraine, and it will be seen there - Putin

Russian dictator Putin has said that there is no need now to repeat massive strikes on Ukraine, similar to those carried out by the Russian army on October 10 and 11.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"Now there is no need for massive strikes, well at least now, for now, well, we will see... Out of 29 objects (in Ukraine, which were fired upon by the Russian army on October 10 and 11. - Ed.) seven were not hit, as it was planned by the Ministry of Defense, but they are gradually picking it up," said the president of the occupying country.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the infrastructure and civilian population of more than 20 settlements of Ukraine were damaged as a result of massive shelling by Russia on October 10. Rescuers extinguished more than 30 fires. According to the State Emergency Service, it is known about 19 dead and 105 wounded.

On October 11, massive strikes continued.

