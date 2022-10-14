US is preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $725 million, - Reuters

The administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 725 million dollars.

This was reported to the Reuters agency on Friday by two sources, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

The new package is expected to include additional ammunition as well as HMMWV military vehicles, but no new air defense systems.

It is not clear when Washington's new military aid will be announced.

As you know, after massive rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukraine called on its partners to speed up the provision of air defense equipment.

The White House has already assured that they are working on the accelerated supply of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

Total US military aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion is about $16.8 billion.