Pentagon discusses possible financing of Starlink in Ukraine after Musk’s appeal, - AP

The US Department of Defense has received an appeal from SpaceX founder Elon Musk to finance the Starlink satellite communications network used in Ukraine.

An American official told the AP agency about this on the condition of anonymity, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

He specified that the issue was discussed at meetings in the Pentagon and at the management level, but no final decision had been made yet.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh added to the AP that the agency "is in contact with SpaceX" regarding the situation with the Starlink system in Ukraine, declining to provide further details.

