In Ufa, pilot was mobilized just from plane, passengers were disembarked, - mass media

In Ufa, Russia, the co-pilot, who is subject to mobilization, was taken directly from the plane to the Military Commissariat, which delayed the flight to Turkey for 9 hours.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Radio Svoboda with reference to a local publication.

According to the passenger, the Azur Air flight to Antalya was scheduled to depart at 5:20 a.m., but an announcement was made over the loudspeaker: "Due to the mobilization and subsequent border crossing ban for the co-pilot, the flight is cancelled. We ask you to leave the plane." . As a result, the plane took off around 14:00.

It is noted that the press service of Azur Air confirmed to RBC that there was such an incident, clarifying that the co-pilot was indeed stopped by border guards. The flight from Ufa to Antalya was operated by a reserve pilot instead. However, the pilot, who received the summons, returned to flying within a few days, RBC's source at Azur Air added.

Read more: Moscow mayor’s office official mobilized in late September liquidated in Ukraine