We will return Ukrainian flag to all our cities and return Ukrainians who are in captivity, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Ukraine will return its flag to all cities occupied by the Russian Federation in the east, south, and Crimea.

He stated this at the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of Defenders and Defenders.

"We liberated the north of our country from the Russian occupiers. We are liberating Kharkiv region, we are liberating the entire east, and we will definitely liberate it. We will return the Ukrainian flag to all our cities - our cities in the south of the country, we will return our Crimea, we will restore the territorial integrity of our state. And we must return all our Ukrainians, who, unfortunately, are still in captivity of the enemy in Russia, or were forcibly deported from our land," the president said.

According to him, this is indeed a very difficult task, but it is up to us to solve it.

"The war unleashed by Russia is now decisive. With our victory, we can ensure what generations before us fought for. We can guarantee freedom for all Ukrainians in all corners of our country for generations to come. I believe we will do it," President Zelenskyy emphasized.

