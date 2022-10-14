99-year-old UPA centurion Myroslav Symchych was awarded title of Hero of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the UPA centurion, political prisoner Myroslav Symchych. The president signed the relevant decree on Friday, October 14, on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this.

According to the decree, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the awarding of the "Gold Star" order was awarded to Myroslav Symchych, a Ukrainian military and public figure, centurion of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, political prisoner of Soviet concentration camps.

The UPA centurion was awarded the highest award "for the heroism shown in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine, outstanding personal merits in the establishment of Ukrainian statehood, and many years of fruitful public activity."

99-year-old Myroslav Symchych (pseudonym "Kryvonis") was a centenarian of the UPA, for which he served 32 years in Soviet concentration camps. The most famous is his participation in the battle for Kosmach in January 1945, when the rebels destroyed an entire penal regiment of the NKVD - more than 400 people. Myroslav Symchych is also a knight of the Orders of "Freedom" and "For Merit", an honorary citizen of Lviv and Kolomyia.

