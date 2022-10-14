Back-up power has been restored at Zaporizhzhia NPP and restart of two power units is being prepared, - IAEA

Back-up power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored after the plant lost access to an external source of electricity twice in the past week.

This was reported to the IAEA, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

It was also possible to deliver fuel for reserve diesel generators to the ZNPP. The station now has enough fuel for at least 10 days of operation in the event of an external power outage. The staff is also working on restarting two power units, which will take several days.

In addition, it is reported that the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, has held consultations aimed at establishing a buffer zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible. During the negotiations, he also raised the issue of the working conditions of the station's Ukrainian staff, which are becoming more difficult.

