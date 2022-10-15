In southern direction, AFU destroyed 18 occupiers, 2 "Hrad", warehouse with ammunition, - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders continue to control the situation in the South Buh direction. On October 14, the AFU destroyed and damaged many enemy vehicles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"Aircraft carried out 13 strikes on strongholds, places where the enemy's manpower, weapons, and equipment are concentrated, in particular on air defense positions, control points, and storage of ammunition," the Ukrainian military said.

The OC "South" indicated that the confirmed losses of Russia are: 18 soldiers; 2 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-S"; 2 "Hrad" MLRS; 1 self-propelled gun of 203 calibers "Pion"; 4 units of armored vehicles; 1 warehouse with ammunition in Beryslav district.

In addition, 3 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-S", 1 "Hrad", 1 large-caliber gun "Giatsint-B", 1 tank, and other armored vehicles were damaged.

The Operational Command added that stabilization measures continue in the de-occupied settlements of the Kherson region, during which arsenals of weapons of the occupying forces were discovered.

"More than half a thousand artillery shells, ammunition for the "Hrad" and "Uragan" MLRS, more than 100 anti-tank guided missiles and anti-tank mines will soon be directed to their owners by the shortest delivery method," the military concluded.

